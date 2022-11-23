Kashmir Week concludes in Brussels; speakers demand early resolution of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 23 (APP)::The Kashmir Week, commemorated at the European Union (EU) Headquarters in Brussels, concluded with special emphasis on highlighting the Kashmir dispute all over the world and demanding its early resolution.

Addressing the concluding ceremony held at the European Press Club Brussels late Tuesday, speakers emphasized that the issue of Kashmir should be highlighted more and especially the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) should be brought before the world, according to a report received here on Wednesday.

Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, former ambassador of EU Anthony Crasner, Human Rights Activist Maryan Lucas and Senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Sadique were members of the panel while Mahmood Iqbal and Khalid Joshi were among the speakers of the closing ceremony moderated by Sheraz Raj, a Belg-Pakistani intellectual.

The speakers demanded the international community, especially the EU, to put pressure on India to stop atrocities in the IIOJK and pave way for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem. They said that the people of IIOJK had been victims of Indian atrocities for over seven decades and so far, there was no relief for them.

Ali Raza Syed said that although the Kashmir EU Week celebrations had ended, the ongoing exhibition on Kashmir at the European Press Club would continue till Saturday, November 26. Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and the European Union Asad Majeed visited the exhibition. A renowned European photographer Cédric Gerbehaye was also present. His photographs, which he took during a visit to the IIOJK, were displayed in the exhibition.

The week-long events of Kashmir EU Week in Brussels included a photo exhibition on Kashmir, an international conference at EU Parliament and several meetings on the Kashmir issue with key European representatives and personalities.

International affairs experts, intellectuals, scholars, students and media personalities participated in the concluding ceremony held at the European press club yesterday.

The speakers expressed deep concerns over the ongoing Indian atrocities in the IIOJK and demanded to end these atrocities and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They said that for a fair resolution to the Kashmir issue, it was necessary to stop atrocities in the IIOJK, release all political prisoners, end India's state terrorism and take steps to withdraw Indian forces from the region.