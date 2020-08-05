Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Modi committed a big mistake by stripping away special status of the occupied territory, urged the citizens to remain optimistic about the freedom of speech.

MUZZAFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that inclusion of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the map issued by Indian government was just because of Indian arrogance.

The Prime Minister said Narendra Modi committed a big mistake by amending the Constitution and stripping away special status of Occupied territory. He said that many nations in the past got destroyed due to arrogance.

He expressed these views while addressing Legislative Assembly in Azad Jammu and Kashmir here on Wednesday.

Imran Khan said that they would honor Syed Ali Gillani for his bravery and stance on Kashmir.

“We have not accepted defeat,” said the PM, pointing that everyone should read Quaid-i-Azam’s life, especially the last seven years of his life.

Many International leaders lauded Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his dedication and commitment for creation of Pakistan.

He also talked about the recently launched map of the Indian government saying that there was a philosophy behind that map, and mentioned that there was a clearly written on it that it would be resolved in accordance with the resolution of the United Nations.

“|It always looks impossible until it happens,” the PM quoted the statement of Nelson Mandela. He also recalled the great war of Badar that how it was won by few companions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

“Only 313 companions changed the history and the super power of that time surprised to know their strength,” said the PM, pointing out that Kashmir would be free soon.

“Narenda Modi committed a big blunder and Kashmir will be free soon,” he further said. He also stated that Pakistan had great potential.