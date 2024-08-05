Kashmir will fight for freedom until last breath: Yasin’s Daughter

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Kashmiri leader Mohammed Yasin Malik’s daughter, Razia Sultan on Monday said that her father and other Kashmiri leaders will continue their fight for freedom until their last breath

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, she said that the determination of the Kashmiri people had scared the Indian rulers.

India used every method to weaken the movement, but the Kashmiri people would not give up, she added.

Razia said that women and children were integral to the Kashmir freedom movement, standing with their leaders in their quest for independence. She urged Indian children to ask their elders why Kashmiri children were denied freedom.

Modi government targeting Kashmiri children with pellet guns and destroying schools out of fear for Kashmir's future, she said.

"Children of Kashmir are born to fight for their freedom," she said, highlighting the strong spirit of resistance in the youth.

She urged the United Nations to see the difference between children worldwide, who are safe at home and going to school, and Kashmiri children, who are separated from their parents and denied education and freedom.

Razia called on children in Pakistan to raise their voices for Kashmir through charity work, campaigns, and social media.

