Kashmir Will Remain Corner Stone Of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy, PM Assures Hurriyat Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that issue of Jammu and Kashmir was a cornerstone of the country's foreign policy and will continue to be so till its resolution.

Talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference here on Wednesday the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, and political support for the struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

“The sacrifices of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives in the struggle for the right to self-determination will not go in vain,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized the urgent need for the international community to take action against Indian aggression and human rights violations in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan will maintain its unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also directed Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Engineer Amir Muqam to formulate a strategy to address the concerns and issues faced by refugees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) expressed their appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Government of Pakistan for their continued solidarity with the Kashmiri people. They also praised Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir freedom movement.

The Hurriyat leaders commended the Prime Minister for highlighting the Kashmir issue before the international community through the United Nations platform.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Engineer Amir Muqam, and Attaullah Tarar, among with Kashmiri leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Advocate Parvez, Ijaz Rahmani, Syed Gulshan, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Shaheen Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Khurshid Ahmed Khan, and Raja Khadim Hussain Shaheen.

