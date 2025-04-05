- Home
Kashmir Women’s Conference Slam Global Community’s Silence On Alarming Atrocities Against Kashmiri Women In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Apr, 2025) The Kashmir Women's Conference in Brussels condemned the global community's silence on the atrocities committed against Kashmiri women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).
Speakers at the conference, including Ali Raza Syed, Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, emphasized that Indian forces are systematically targeting women with violence, using it as a weapon of war, reported by APP correspondent.
The conference highlighted tragic incidents, such as the mass rape in Kunan Poshpora in 1991 and the brutal killings of Aasiya and Neelofar in 2009, which continue to deny victims justice.
Despite global human rights organizations exposing these crimes, Indian forces remain unpunished.
Attendees urged the international community to break its silence, press India to end atrocities, and release Kashmiri prisoners, including human rights defender Khurram Parvez and prominent Kashmiri political leader Yasin Malik.
Chairman Ali Raza Syed stressed that peace is linked to justice, and lasting prosperity and sustainable peace in the South Asian region can only be achieved when Kashmiris receive justice.
