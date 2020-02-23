(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Kashmir Women's Resistance Day is the blackest day of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.According to media reports , she said in a tweet that the Indian occupation forces established a dreadful example of collective disgrace of weaponless, innocent and helpless women, on this day.