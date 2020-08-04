UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir World Forum Invites People To Join Rally On 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kashmir World Forum invites people to join rally on 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kashmir World Forum (KWF) on Tuesday invited the people to join a rally to be staged against military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) at Sea View on Wednesday.

KWF Secretary General and former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan while talking to media persons at the Mazar-e-Quaid said that India had deployed around its five lac military to gag voice of Kashmiris.

He said that it was need of the hour to raise our voice against the brutalities of India against Kashmiris.

Anwar said that KWF had organized a rally at Sea View at 3 p.m. to show our solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Youm-e-Istehsal.

'We will play our part to end Indian brutalities in IIOJK,' he said, adding that today the flag of Kashmir was flapping at Times Square and Indian was not happy with that.

KWF Chairman Hajji Rafique Pardesi speaking on the occasion said that the people of IIOJK wanted to be part of Pakistan. He asked why they were interested in Pakistan and replied that because here (in Pakistan) was love and tranquility.

He said that India was evil and its evil deeds had been imposed in IIOJK.

Pardesi said that a petition had been drafted against India which would also be taken up at Geneva.

He deplored that if the United Nations (UN) were not empowered to implement a resolution pertaining to IIOJK then why it had passed that.

Later, the KWF delegation also laid a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tributes to the father of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Jammu Geneva Media Love P

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.