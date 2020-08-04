Kashmir World Forum invites people to join rally on 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kashmir World Forum (KWF) on Tuesday invited the people to join a rally to be staged against military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) at Sea View on Wednesday.

KWF Secretary General and former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan while talking to media persons at the Mazar-e-Quaid said that India had deployed around its five lac military to gag voice of Kashmiris.

He said that it was need of the hour to raise our voice against the brutalities of India against Kashmiris.

Anwar said that KWF had organized a rally at Sea View at 3 p.m. to show our solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Youm-e-Istehsal.

'We will play our part to end Indian brutalities in IIOJK,' he said, adding that today the flag of Kashmir was flapping at Times Square and Indian was not happy with that.

KWF Chairman Hajji Rafique Pardesi speaking on the occasion said that the people of IIOJK wanted to be part of Pakistan. He asked why they were interested in Pakistan and replied that because here (in Pakistan) was love and tranquility.

He said that India was evil and its evil deeds had been imposed in IIOJK.

Pardesi said that a petition had been drafted against India which would also be taken up at Geneva.

He deplored that if the United Nations (UN) were not empowered to implement a resolution pertaining to IIOJK then why it had passed that.

Later, the KWF delegation also laid a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tributes to the father of the nation.