Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed in Sargodha on Aug 5

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the completion of six years of the Indian military siege in occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed across Sargodha on August 5.

In compliance with the Punjab government's directives, the Sargodha district administration issued a detailed schedule of events and activities to mark the day. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, a comprehensive plan was chalked out to ensure public participation and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The main ceremony would take place at Sargodha Arts Council at 9am, featuring a flag-hoisting ceremony, solidarity walk, seminar, and public rally in support of Kashmiris.

A tree plantation drive would also be launched across the city under the supervision of the Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority and District Forest Officer.

The plan also includes uniform branding of district and tehsil offices, hoisting of Pakistani and Kashmiri flags at prominent city locations, and public rallies. Furthermore, speech competitions, seminars, and other activities would be organized in educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem urged the citizens to actively participate in the events of Youm-e-Istehsal to send a strong message of solidarity with the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.