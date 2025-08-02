Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal To Be Observed In Sargodha On Aug 5
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 07:56 PM
On the completion of six years of the Indian military siege in occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed across Sargodha on August 5
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the completion of six years of the Indian military siege in occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed across Sargodha on August 5.
In compliance with the Punjab government's directives, the Sargodha district administration issued a detailed schedule of events and activities to mark the day. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, a comprehensive plan was chalked out to ensure public participation and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.
The main ceremony would take place at Sargodha Arts Council at 9am, featuring a flag-hoisting ceremony, solidarity walk, seminar, and public rally in support of Kashmiris.
A tree plantation drive would also be launched across the city under the supervision of the Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority and District Forest Officer.
The plan also includes uniform branding of district and tehsil offices, hoisting of Pakistani and Kashmiri flags at prominent city locations, and public rallies. Furthermore, speech competitions, seminars, and other activities would be organized in educational institutions.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem urged the citizens to actively participate in the events of Youm-e-Istehsal to send a strong message of solidarity with the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics48 seconds ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani11 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people21 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan21 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision21 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills51 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik51 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago