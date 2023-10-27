Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day marked  In Southern Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kashmir Black Day marked  in Southern Punjab

MULTAN (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Oct, 2023) Kashmir Black Day was marked across Southern Punjab on Friday to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan’s unvacillating support for the just cause of the Kashmiris.

Multan Solid Waste Management Company (MWMC) staffers staged a rally to show solidarity with Kashmir brethren. The rally was led by CEO Shahid Yaqoob and attended by a large number of the company's staff. They made a human chain to express their support for them. A solidarity walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Wasim Hamid Sindhu, at the district council, wherein a large number of people, including public officials, lawyers, and civil society, participated.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-Indian slogans. They were holding Kashmiri and Pakistani flags too.

Addressing the participants, DC highlighted the significance of this day, noting that 76 years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

Peace could not be achieved in the region without a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiris.

In Muzaffargarh, a rally led by DC Muzaffargarh, Main Usman Ali, was arranged, which was attended by officers, notables, lawyers, and civil society members. It began at the DC office and culminated at Katchery Chowk.

Speakers paid tribute to Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination and supreme sacrifices by their three generations, who braved the 76 years of illegal Indian occupation. They said that the world powers' mother on the issue is highly deplorable.

In DG Khan, people hailing from different walks of life rallied from the DC office to Tehsil Chowk and condemned the oppression of Indian forces on Kashmiris in the strongest possible words.

APP/qbs-kmr-hus/mjk

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Punjab Civil Society Lawyers Company Jammu Srinagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

46 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

47 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan