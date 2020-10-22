Kashmiri across LoC, expatriates settled around the Globe observing October 27 as black day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Kashmiri people across the both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and Kashmiri expatriates living different parts of the world ,on Tuesday observing the Black Day on October 27, as India dropped its forces at Srinagar Airport on the same day in 1947 against the will and aspirations of Kashmiri people and occupied the large part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and turned IHK into its army cantonment .and largest public detention center of the world.

The Rallies, processions and protest demonstrations would be held in either sides of the LOC and Kashmiri Diaspora living around the globe will also organize the protest rallies at different capital cities of Europe and USA against Indian occupation on their soil and against the 13 months lockdown of 9 million Kashmiri people of IHK since the scrapping Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019 while changing the special status of IOK unlawfully.

ssss The protesters will knot black bands around their fore heads and forearms as a token of bemoan and hatred against Indian occupation.

The speakers will threw light on the historical background of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and seek the international attention towards the ongoing lock-down and curfew like situation imposed by Indian authorities on Kashmiri people for last 13 months.