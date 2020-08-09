UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Blood Will Continue To Flow Until Genuine Demands Not Fulfilled : Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Kashmiri blood will continue to flow until genuine demands not fulfilled : Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Sunday paid glowing tribute to young Kashmirs for braving Indian brutalities for their just right to self-determination and Kashmiri blood will continue to flow until genuine demands are not to be fulfilled.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that Kashmiri youth is still standing firm for the cause of Kashmir and they would remember how bravely the people of Kashmir were sacrificing against the oppressive and occupant regime of India.

He urged the world youth to wake up and raise their voice to project the case of Kashmir as the occupant forces were killing Kashmiris with impunity.

Usman Dar assured that we loves the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as much as we loves the youth of Pakistan, adding, at present the youth are playing the role of a frontline force in the Kashmir liberation movement.

Usman Dar said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know the Pakistanis will never forget Kashmir and will never abandon the freedom struggle.

The sacrifices of all Kashmiris and Young Burhan Wani will never be forgotten," he said, adding, there is a need to rise above politics and play role for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

He saluted the Kashmiri people who have faced the worst repression in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

He paid rich tributes to the thousands of martyrs who had laid down their lives and said that the fruit of their historic struggle would soon bear the fruit of freedom.

He said on 5th of August Pakistan reminds the international community of its responsibilities and urges them to fulfill their promise made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by implementing UN Security Council resolutions.

Usman Dar said the government has launched a new political map of the country to make the international community fully aware of Indian policies and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The new map launched will definitely negate the illegal Indian move on 5th of August last year, he added.

He further explained that it is a known fact that India has been forced to go on back foot since Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power.

The foreign policy has been more animated than ever before, he said, adding, the regional situation has now changed and Pakistan is in a strong position as its narrative on Kashmir issue has been acknowledged by the civilized world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Narendra Modi Young Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Sunday All Government Blood PTV

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

56 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

13 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.