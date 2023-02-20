UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Children Demand UN To Use Its Influence For Release Of Their Parents: Hameed Lone

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Kashmiri children demand UN to use its influence for release of their parents: Hameed Lone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Abdul Hameed Lone on Monday said that there is no truth in Indian claims of peace and harmony in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but the Kashmiri children are appealing to the United Nations to use their influence for the release of their parents.

He said that the protest of innocent Kashmiri children in Srinagar Press Colony has entered the sixth day, said a press release.

Parents of hundreds of innocent Kashmiri children have been imprisoned in Indian jails for years on false charges, he added.

"The occupying Indian administration should release our innocent parents.

Peaceful Kashmir is a myth amid the ongoing brutal operations of the one million Indian occupation forces", Abdul Hameed Lone said.

He strongly condemned that attacking and blocking ambulances is a complete violation of international humanitarian law.

Even if there is a war, there are some rules, but lawlessness and the rule of the jungle prevail in Kashmir.

Salim-ur-Rehman, Director of Kashmir's health services, said that damaging and blocking ambulances is a routine of the Indian Army.

Ambulance drivers are also attacked and tortured by police and paramilitary personnel.

