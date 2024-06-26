- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiri delegation meets IAHRA representative, briefs about prejudiced judicial system in IIOJK
Kashmiri Delegation Meets IAHRA Representative, Briefs About Prejudiced Judicial System In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Kashmir delegation to United Nations comprising of Advocate Parvez Shah and Dr Waleed Rasool met representative International Association for Human Rights Advocacy (IAHRA), Miss K Pormica at United Nations Human Rights Council and briefed her about the prejudiced judicial system operating in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir IIOJK.
The representative was apprised that the engineered Judicial System was giving unnecessary adjournments to the government by design to cause delays in the cases of detainees incriminated in concocted cases to break their will of the detainees, received a press release from Geneva.
She was also apprised that the under-trial prisoners are not presented before the courts on the date of hearing to restrict their meeting with lawyers and the families and thereby these detainees are made invisible.
The under trials are tried in special courts outside the state which makes it difficult for lawyers to represent them in the trial courts and at the same time, free legal aid is non-existent.
The representative to the International Associations for Human Rights Advocacy was also acquainted with the pathetic conditions of the prisoners lodged in different Indian jails where these detainees were denied the basic facilities guaranteed under the jail manual and international law.
The delegation also brought to her notice that the Indian government was forcing the detainees to sign a bond to the extent that if they were released would not speak or support the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed under United Nations resolutions.
The representative showed serious concern about the flawed legal system existing in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir and promised to speak on the engineered legal system and plight of Kashmiri prisoners in the coming events.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police torture ended youth’s life20 seconds ago
-
Action directed against absent doctors at Dir Lower10 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life20 minutes ago
-
ATH admin releases inquiry report on viral medicine video1 hour ago
-
DC urges people to cooperate for peace during Muharram1 hour ago
-
77 heatwave centres/camps established in city to provide relief to general public2 hours ago
-
Test conducted for Int'l Law Enforcement Officer Scholarship Program11 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves 41 demands for grant12 hours ago
-
Conducive environment, stability vital to bring investment: Sherry Rehman12 hours ago
-
KP Governor grieved over killing of 9 persons at Badabair12 hours ago
-
Azm-e-Istahkam continuation of NAP: Minister12 hours ago
-
Man kills niece in Jahanian12 hours ago