Kashmiri Delegation Protests At UN Against Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A Kashmiri delegation staged a protest in front of the UN office in Geneva on Thursday, highlighting systematic human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The demonstration was organized to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Inhumane and Degrading Treatment.
The protest, led by Altaf Hussain Wani, and attended by key figures like Sardar Amjad Yousaf, APHC General Secretary Parveez Ahmed Shah, Shamim Shawal, Dr. Waleed Rasool, Ms. Gazala Habib, and Ms. Haiqa, aimed to shed light on the severe torture and human rights abuses faced by Kashmiris.
The speakers condemned the Indian government's use of torture as a tool of control against Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.
They cited instances of physical abuse, electric shocks, and forced consumption of dirt and filthy water in military camps turned into torture centers.
Highlighting the deteriorating political and human rights situation, the delegation called for urgent UN intervention to stop the violence and bloodshed in the region.
They urged the UN to pressure India into compensating victims, releasing political prisoners, and sending a fact-finding mission to investigate the cases of torture.
They emphasized the need for the UN to hold India accountable for the crimes committed against Kashmiris and to repeal oppressive laws that stifle political dissent.
APP/ahr/378
