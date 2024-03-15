Kashmiri delegation headed by senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani staged a strong protest in front of the UN office against the India's illegal occupation and systematic violations of human rights committed by the Indian forces in the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Kashmiri delegation headed by senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani staged a strong protest in front of the UN office against the India's illegal occupation and systematic violations of human rights committed by the Indian forces in the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides representatives of the delegation protest demonstration was addressed by Asif Jarral , Sardar Amjad a Yousaf , Syed Faiz Naqashbandi , Hassan Bana , Atiqe Jarral and others, said a press release.

While referring to the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Kashmir, the speakers sought the UN Commission’s urgent intervention to help-stop bloodshed and human rights violations in the troubled region.

The Kashmiri delegates, who are currently in Geneva to attend the 55th session of the UNHRC,impressed upon the council and other international human rights organizations to take effective notice of the Indian government's totalitarian measures that seek to change the demography of the Muslim majority state and convert it into a minority.

They said that the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir has further worsened since the India's apartheid regime revoked article 370 and 35A in August 2019.

Seeking highest body's urgent intervention to stop bloodshed and violence in the territory, the speakers appealed the world community to take tangible measures to hold Indian government accountable for its actions it had taken on Kashmir unilaterally.

Terming Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, the speakers said that the UN should mount pressure on India to oblige its commitments vis-à-vis the improvement of the human rights situation in the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, repeal all draconian laws and revoke all the action had taken on Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

Highlighting the Indian governments repressive policies, the speakers said that along with policies of oppression and suppression, the India’s apartheid regime has been using colonial era tactics to suppress political dissent and disempowerment of indigenous population through political and administrative machinations.

Regarding the clampdown on peaceful dissent in the region, the Kashmiri representatives said that the ruthless suppression of dissent by the Indian authorities has left no space for democratic dissent in the region.

“Restrictions on civil rights activists, confiscation of property, harassment and humiliation of civilians by the armed forces has become a new norm”, they said adding that use and abuse of laws have led to wholesale arrest of political and human rights activists.

On misuse of “anti-terrorism laws”, they said that the Indian government has been using PSA and UAPA to silence legitimate political voices and all those who have been critical to India’s hostile policy towards Kashmiris.

They said that detention of prominent rights activist and top rank political leaders serve as an eye opener for the world as how India was using black laws to enable silence in Kashmir.