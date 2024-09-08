Open Menu

Kashmiri Delegation To Expose India's Human Rights Abuses

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Kashmiri delegation to expose India's human rights abuses

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A high-level delegation of eight Kashmiri leaders has departed for Geneva to attend the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), aims to shine a light on the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

"The delegation is led by Altaf Hussain Wani, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Permanent Representative of the World Muslim Congress to the UN in Geneva", Wani told this to APP AJK Correspondent before leaving late Saturday.

During their visit, the delegation will engage in crucial discussions with key officials, including Special Rapporteurs, diplomats, and representatives from international NGOs.

They seek to debunk India's claims of peace and normalcy in the region, highlighting instead the increasing militarization, human rights abuses, and attempts to alter the demographics of the region.

The delegation will also host seminars and symposiums on the sidelines of the UNHRC session to raise awareness about the urgent need for a resolution to the Kashmir dispute and to expose India's detrimental actions in the region. With a strong message and a united front, the Kashmiri delegation is set to make a significant impact at the UNHRC session.

APP/ahr/378

