Kashmiri Demands Accountability In Martyrdom Of Teenager In Fake Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday demanded accountability from Indian forces whenever legitimate questions are raised over so called encounters in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti said encounters occur on a daily basis in Jannu and Kashmir. But when legitimate questions are raised the Indian forces must be held accountable.

The parents of the 17-year-old teenager martyred in a cordon and search operation in Kulgam claim that he was an innocent civilian.

The government of India must come clean on these allegations, Mehbooba demanded.

The PDP head was reacting to the claims made by 17-year-old Zakir Bashir's family which said that the Indian troops dragged the teen out of his home, beat him up and shot him twice before slitting his throat.

On July 01, Indian police martyred three youth, including Zakir in a fake encounter in Chimmer area of Kulgam district.

