Kashmiri Diaspora Community Protests In Geneva, Demands UN Intervention Against Human Rights Abuses
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A powerful protest demonstration was held in front of the United Nations office in Geneva , led by the Kashmiri delegation attending the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
The protesters, comprising hundreds of people from various European cities, condemned India's alleged human rights violations and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.
Representatives from the delegation, including Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Altaf Hussain Wani, addressed the gathering, highlighting the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.
They urged the UN Commission to intervene and stop the bloodshed, emphasizing that India's actions have worsened the situation since the revocation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019.
The protesters criticized India's attempts to alter the demographic structure of the region, suppress dissent, and instill fear among Kashmiri's through arbitrary detention's and prolonged imprisonment under anti-terror laws.
They demanded the release of unlawfully detained prisoners and called for a UN fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations.
The Kashmiri leaders also condemned the Indian government's efforts to change the region's electoral landscape through gerrymandering and delimitation, as well as the recent amendments granting sweeping powers to the Governor.
They emphasized the UN's role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiri people's aspirations.
