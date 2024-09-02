Kashmiri Diaspora In Japan Honors Syed Ali Geelani On 3rd Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Kashmiri Diaspora community based in Japan paid heartfelt tributes to the late Syed Ali Geelani on the occasion of his third death anniversary, here on Monday.
In a statement released to the journalists, Shahid Majeed Advocate, a prominent leader of the Kashmiri community in Tokyo and Chairman of the Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, acknowledged Geelani's significant contributions to the struggle for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Majeed highlighted Geelani's role as a symbol of hope for Kashmiris and praised his unwavering commitment to their fight for self-determination.
He emphasized that Geelani's legacy will always be remembered for inspiring countless individuals to persist in their quest for freedom.
Majeed remarked on Geelani's resilience, noting that despite enduring prolonged detention and oppression at the hands of Indian authorities, he fearlessly advocated for Kashmiri rights.
This steadfastness has galvanized the Kashmiri people's resolve in their pursuit of fundamental rights.
Reflecting on Geelani's lifelong dedication to the Kashmir cause, Majeed asserted that the late leader's influence continues to motivate Kashmiris in their struggle for liberation, as outlined by United Nations Security Council resolutions.
He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its ongoing moral, diplomatic and political support for the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri population.
The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the community's commitment to achieving self-determination for their homeland.
