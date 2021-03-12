Kashmiri diaspora playing best role in highlighting Kashmir issue: SCC president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Solidarity Council Canada (SCC) President Syed Arshad Hussain Friday said Kashmiri diaspora was playing its best role to highlight the issue of Kashmir in the world.

Addressing a function at the office of Kashmir Journalists Forum, he said it was due to the Kashmiris living abroad that the issue was highlighted in all the important and influential countries of the world.

He, however stressed the need for forging unity to plead Kashmiris cause before the world in an effective way, adding that for this purpose every Kashmir should focus on highlighting gross human rights violations in Kashmir and demand of right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

He stressed the need for designating representatives on Kashmir in all influential countries of the world to raise voice for freedom of Kashmir.

The SCC president said huge demonstrations were held in Canada after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A by fascist Indian regime on August 5, 2019.

The only purpose was to expose Indian designs and educate Canadian people about the wrong doings of India and about the issue of Kashmir.

He highlighted the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant United Nations Resolutions and according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He also underlined the importance of devising a comprehensive strategy to address the issues faced by the people living at the line of control, who he said were badly affected by cross border firing and shelling by Indian forces.

He said the SCC would organize a Kashmir Conference on March 14, 2021 which was scheduled to be addressed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir president and other political leadership.