UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Diaspora Should Held India Accountable At FATF, Global Fora: Wani

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Kashmiri diaspora should held India accountable at FATF, global fora: Wani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani on Friday said the Kashmiri diaspora should use all international forums including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hold India accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK.

The KIIR chair in his exclusive talk with APP in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day said it was necessary for the Kashmiri diaspora abroad to use all relevant platforms to educate the world community on Indian atrocities and dark measures including denial of fundamental, education and economic rights to the innocent Kashmiris of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Wani said this Kashmir Solidarity Day was unique in a sense that the President of Pakistan would inaugurate the memento highlight the struggle of valiant Kashmiri freedom fighters and heroes of Kashmir Freedom Struggle in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It would also include mentions of Pakistanis as well who rendered services to the cause of Kashmir freedom movement, he added.

He said the valiant Kashmiris were bravely fighting the Indian occupation for the past seven and a half decades.

Wani highlighted that the measures taken by Indian government in IIOJK after the August 5, 2019 step were horrendous.

"India is aggressively implementing its clandestine designs in IIOJK including so-called search operations, encounters, demolition of properties, media black out and detentions of human rights and political activists." He added that all human rights defenders and political activists were put behind the bars to suppress all efforts to support the just right of liberation of the occupied valley.

Women persecution, torture, abuse and maiming was unprecedentedly increased in the IIOJK after the revocation of the special status of the occupied valley, he said.

Despite all these brutalities and machinations by Modi regime, the people of Kashmir were firmly and courageously fighting back the Indian occupation in IIOJK, he added.

The support of Pakistan and its people as per the solemn pledge of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to support and fight for Kashmir at all costs was revitalised and ensured throughout the struggle, he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the United Nations to stop India's Hindutva based hegemonic ambitions and saffronisation of the entire region.

He concluded that the world community was bound to ensure justice for the people of Kashmir and force India to stop its aggression and give Kashmiris their just right to plebiscite for self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World President Of Pakistan Altaf Hussain United Nations Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Financial Action Task Force Media All Government

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

20 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

3 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>