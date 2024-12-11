Open Menu

Kashmiri Diaspora Should Highlight HR Violations In Kashmir: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Kashmiri diaspora should highlight HR violations in Kashmir: AJK President

Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at his office on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern with particular focus on dire human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Voicing their grave concern over the stepping human rights violations in the region, both the leaders agreed to launch a comprehensive campaign from the base camp to highlight the Kashmir issue effectively at international level.

Given the volatile situation in the region they said that it was high time that Kashmiris particularly the diaspora community should play their role to sensitize the world about the early resolution of the long running Kashmir dispute and its devastating impacts on the Kashmiri society.

"It is the responsibility of every Kashmiri to expose the India dual face before the world ", they said, adding that Kashmiris should unite and join their forces to expose the war crimes the Indian occupation forces have been commiting against unarmed civilians in IIOJK.

On this occasion, President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while citing extraterritorial killings by Indian secret agents said that India has emerged as a global terrorist.

Killing of Sikh activist in Canada by the Indian secret agents, he said, serves as clear proof of their involvement in terrorist activities abroad.

APP/zhb

Recent Stories

7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces ..

7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan

17 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner S ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner Sajjad Hyder

17 minutes ago
 UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional ..

UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional growth

17 minutes ago
 Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra o ..

Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra on Dec 14th & 15th

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for translating existing Pakistan-B ..

9 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organ ..

Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking

12 minutes ago
Mountain Day celebrated with call for building cli ..

Mountain Day celebrated with call for building climate resilience of lives, live ..

9 minutes ago
 Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week l ..

Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week long Anti-Polio drive starting ..

9 minutes ago
 DC reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign

DC reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign

9 minutes ago
 Toxic Liqour claims 6 lives in Nawabshah

Toxic Liqour claims 6 lives in Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 Cold wave continued to prevail in city

Cold wave continued to prevail in city

2 minutes ago
 DCs directed for clearing full payment of outstand ..

DCs directed for clearing full payment of outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan