Kashmiri diaspora should highlight HR violations in Kashmir: AJK President

Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at his office on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern with particular focus on dire human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Voicing their grave concern over the stepping human rights violations in the region, both the leaders agreed to launch a comprehensive campaign from the base camp to highlight the Kashmir issue effectively at international level.

Given the volatile situation in the region they said that it was high time that Kashmiris particularly the diaspora community should play their role to sensitize the world about the early resolution of the long running Kashmir dispute and its devastating impacts on the Kashmiri society.

"It is the responsibility of every Kashmiri to expose the India dual face before the world ", they said, adding that Kashmiris should unite and join their forces to expose the war crimes the Indian occupation forces have been commiting against unarmed civilians in IIOJK.

On this occasion, President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while citing extraterritorial killings by Indian secret agents said that India has emerged as a global terrorist.

Killing of Sikh activist in Canada by the Indian secret agents, he said, serves as clear proof of their involvement in terrorist activities abroad.

