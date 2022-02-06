UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Diaspora Should Hold India Accountable At FATF, Global Fora: Wani

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Kashmiri diaspora should hold India accountable at FATF, global fora: Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani on Friday said the Kashmiri diaspora should use all international forums including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hold India accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK.

The KIIR chair in his exclusive talk with APP in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, said it was necessary for the Kashmiri diaspora abroad to use all relevant platforms to educate the world community on Indian atrocities and dark measures including denial of fundamental, education and economic rights to the innocent Kashmiris of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Wani said this Kashmir Solidarity Day was unique in a sense that the President of Pakistan would inaugurate the memento to highlight the struggle of valiant Kashmiri freedom fighters and heroes of Kashmir Freedom Struggle in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It would also include the memories of Pakistanis as well who rendered services to the cause of Kashmir freedom movement, he added.

He said the valiant Kashmiris were bravely fighting the Indian occupation for the past seven and a half decades.

Wani highlighted that the measures taken by Indian government in IIOJK after the August 5, 2019 step were horrendous.

"India is aggressively implementing its clandestine designs in IIOJK including so-called search operations, encounters, demolition of properties, media black out and detentions of human rights and political activists." He added that all human rights defenders and political activists were put behind the bars to suppress all efforts to support the just right of liberation of the occupied valley.

Women persecution, torture, abuse and maiming was unprecedentedly increased in the IIOJK after the revocation of the special status of the occupied valley, he said.

Despite all these brutalities and machinations by Modi regime, the people of Kashmir were firmly and courageously fighting back the Indian occupation in IIOJK, he added.

The support of Pakistan and its people as per the solemn pledge of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to support and fight for Kashmir at all costs was revitalised and ensured throughout the struggle, he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the United Nations to stop India's Hindutva based hegemonic ambitions and saffronisation of the entire region.

He concluded that the world community was bound to ensure justice for the people of Kashmir and force India to stop its aggression and give Kashmiris their just right to plebiscite for self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World President Of Pakistan Altaf Hussain United Nations Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Financial Action Task Force Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

6 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

15 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

15 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>