Kashmiri diaspora to observe Aug 15 as 'Black Day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and worldwide would observe the Independence Day of India on August 15 as 'Black Day'.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the National Events Organizing Committee working in Mirpur district, the grand forum of all public representative organisations representing all segments of civil society, has announced that a significant protest rally to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day would be held from the city's District Courts grounds on Tuesday, August 15. Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Amjad Iqbal, made this announcement.

In response to Delhi's forced sinister action of removing the special status of the internationally recognized Jammu and Kashmir state on August 5, 2019, a recent report of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) revealed that Kashmiris would observe August 15, (Indian Independence Day), as a black day.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson Peace and. Culture organization and wife of noted Hurriyat Conference leader Yasin Malik while talking to APP said that Kashmiris would mark the Indian Independence Day, as a black day to protest India's ongoing denial of Kashmiris' birthright to self-determination and to inform the outside world of worst Indian state terrorism actions and policies, which have left the residents of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in a besieged state and held at gunpoint by Indian Army and Paramilitary troops.

Every year Kashmiris globally mark this day as black day to protest Indian imperialism, that has been forcibly occupying most of the state illegally and brutally for the last 76 years, she said.

The day will be marked with anti-India marches and protest demonstrations in all towns and cities, big and small, on both sides of the LOC, Mullick added.

"Protesters will wear black bands in their arms as a symbol of hostility towards India, the special black day programs' organisers told APP here on Sunday.

People from all walks of life will hold anti-India protests and parades in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including the capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters included Mirpur, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveli, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher,Neelam and Jhelum Valley, to reaffirm their intense hatred towards Indian imperialism,the organizer added.