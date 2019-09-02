Kashmiri diaspora to stage mass anti-India rally in front of 10 Downing Street London on Tuesday

United Kingdom (UK)-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora will hold a mammoth protest rally against continuous curfew, lock-down of Indian occupied Kashmir and complete communication blockade in the bleeding valley, in front of 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : United Kingdom UK )-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora will hold a mammoth protest rally against continuous curfew, lock-down of Indian occupied Kashmir and complete communication blockade in the bleeding valley, in front of 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday, it was officially announced.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, currently on a visit to UK, will lead the rally, the AJK government announced this in a press statement issued here.

Members of the UK Parliament, leaders of political parties, members of civil society and overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris will participate in the rally.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will also address the protest rally and draw the attention of the international community towards worst humanitarian crisis in the occupied Kashmir where the valley has been turned into a largest open air prison in the world.

The prime minister will be accompanied by one of his cabinet colleagues, Advisors for overseas Kashmiris and local elders of the Kashmiri diaspora community.