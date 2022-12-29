UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Driver Assaulted By Hindu Extremists In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Kashmiri driver assaulted by Hindu extremists in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A Kashmiri driver was mercilessly assaulted by Hindu extremists on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Banihal area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, President of Truck Drivers Association Jammu and Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad in a media interview said that the driver identified as Aqib Ahmed Dar, a resident of the Tulkhun area of south Kashmir's Bijbehara, was ruthlessly beaten by the Hindu extremists in the Sharbibi area of Banihal on the highway on Wednesday night.

Giving details of the incident, he told that Aqib, who was driving his truck, coming from Jammu towards Srinagar, was stopped by some Hindu people in a car after a minor argument.

Abruptly, four of them went down the car and started beating Aqib without any provocation.

He further said that the driver, who was accompanied by another man, left the spot, however, within a small distance, some road construction workers belonging to the same community stopped the truck near Sharbibi Ramsoo and dragged Aqib out of it. They again ruthlessly beat him besides smashing the window panes of the truck with sticks, he maintained.

Later, some local drivers took Aqib to a nearby hospital in Banihal for treatment.

