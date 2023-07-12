Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday emphasized the importance of Kashmiri expatriates playing an active role to sensitize the world community to expedite the resolution of the Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday emphasized the importance of Kashmiri expatriates playing an active role to sensitize the world community to expedite the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

During a meeting with delegations of Kashmiri expatriates from Norway, America, and Britain at Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, President Chaudhry highlighted the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to take effective notice of the human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

Drawing attention to the significant rise in violence and bloodshed since August 5, 2019, the president lamented the loss of innocent lives in fake encounters and alleged search operations. Additionally, he expressed concerns about the Indian authorities' deliberate attempts to alter the region's demographic composition and political landscape.

The president stressed the urgent need for the international community to play its part in mitigating the suffering of the Kashmiri people and facilitating the resolution of the long-standing dispute, which has been a Primary cause and consequence of bloodshed and human rights violations in the region.

He urged Kashmiris residing in America, Britain, and Europe to raise their voices in support of their fellow Kashmiris and to engage with their respective countries, urging them to put an end to the atrocities committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

The visiting delegation included Sardar Ali Shahnawaz, Executive Director of Kashmiri Scandinavian Council from Norway, prominent Kashmiri leader Sardar Zulfiqar Khan from America, and Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, President of Kashmir Peace Forum International Midland from the UK, among others.

By urging the active involvement of Kashmiri expatriates, President Sultan hoped to garner international attention and support in resolving the Kashmir dispute and alleviating the suffering of the Kashmiri people.