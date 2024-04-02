Open Menu

Kashmiri Freedom Icon Dr. Ahad Guru Remembered On 31st Martyrdom Anniversary

Published April 02, 2024

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Kashmiri community in Dallas gathered to pay tribute to Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru a martyred freedom struggle icon, on the 31st anniversary of his assassination, on Tuesday.

In a message released to the media, Dr. Guru, a cardiologist by profession, dedicated his life to the liberation of Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir. Despite facing challenges and threats he remained steadfast in his belief that Kashmir would one day be free.

"Dr. Guru's conviction that occupied Kashmir would one day be liberated remains a source of inspiration for those fighting for Kashmir's freedom," said Raja Muzaffar, acting chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.

Muzaffar highlighted Dr. Guru's impact on the Kashmiri struggle, calling for unity in the fight for justice and freedom. He also raised questions about the unsolved mystery surrounding Dr. Guru's assassination.

Other speakers echoed Muzaffar's sentiments, paying tribute to Dr. Guru's legacy and expressing hope that his spirit would continue to inspire the Kashmiri people in their quest for independence.

