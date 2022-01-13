Kashmiri Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami Remembered on his 24th death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 24th death anniversary of eminent worker of Pakistan and the Kashmir freedom movement, Mujahid-e-Azadi, historian, intellectual, writer and founder of Sericulture Department in Azad Jammu Kashmir Abdul Hamid Nizami was commemorated in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with due solemnity and reverence

Representative groups of people from various segments of society from AJK including social and political workers, journalists, writers, poets and workers of the Kashmir freedom movement prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Fateha Khawani was held for the departed soul in a simple but impressive ceremony held in his Mirpur residence at Fajr prayer Thursday Participants on this occasion paid rich tributes to late Abdul Hamid Nizami for his meritorious services for the Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement before and after the independence of Pakistan and for the promotion of healthy journalism in the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir through his high intellect and pen.

Abdul Hamid Nizami was the author and translator of various books on the Kashmir freedom movement. Prominent among the books he translated into urdu include "Azad Kashmir", "History Struggle for Freedom of Jammu and Kashmir" and "Inside Kashmir" authored by eminent writer, journalist, historian and the staunch supporter of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Pandet Prem Nath Bazaz.

He also brought out eminent Urdu weekly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir "Daur-e-Jadeed" simultaneously from Mirpur and Sialkot in 1976 primarily under the spirit of promoting and highlighting Kashmiris struggle for freedom raising the significance of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue. The newspaper remained in regular publication till he breathed his last on January 13 in 1998.