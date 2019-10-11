Kashmiri Girl Victims remembered on International Day of Girl Child

The Kashmiri Girl Victims of Indian atrocities were remembered at Pakistan High Commission on the International Day of the Girl Child Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Kashmiri Girl Victims of Indian atrocities were remembered at Pakistan High Commission on the International Day of the Girl Child Friday.

On this occasion, solidarity with the Kashmiri people was expressed and a collective Dua was offered by hundreds of people assembled for the Juma prayer at the High Commission.

High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, in his address on the occasion, reminded the audience of the plight of the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), where over 8 million people were under siege for the last 68-day.

Zakaria particularly mentioned the Kashmiri Girl Victims of rape, pellet guns, abduction and torture in IOK.

The high commissioner apprised the congregation of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Zakaria called upon the international community to play their role to end sufferings of the people Indian occupied Kashmiri.

He said it was important to be aware and create awareness about the human sufferings in IOK.

Responding to media questions, he said as international community observes International Day of the Girl Child today, it was important to remember the Indian Occupied Kashmiri Child Girls who were victims of pellet guns and other atrocities.

"It is important to think of their future and delivery of justice to them", he remarked.

The high commissioner reminded of the Kunan Poshpora Mass Rape of Kashmiri women in 1991 by the Indian occupation forces in which young Kashmiri girls were also the victims.

As rightly noted in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Office Geneva's Report of 14 June 2018, even after 28 years the victims were still waiting for justice to be delivered, he highlighted.

On this occasion, exclusive photos of the Kashmiri Girl Victims of Indian atrocities were displayed.

The photos of victims, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organizations, helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human rights abuses in IOK.