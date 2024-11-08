Kashmiri HR activist Ahsan Untoo honors Jammu muslim martyrs, exposes forgotten massacre

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Renowned human rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has paid heartfelt tribute to the Jammu Muslim martyrs who fell victim to the ill-fated massacre on November 6, 1947. This tragic event, which sparked the Kashmir dispute, saw thousands of Muslims killed by Indian army-led paramilitaries and extremist RSS gangsters. The Srinagar- based Kashmiris human rights defender Untoo said in a statement issued on Friday.

Untoo, Chairman of the International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu & Kashmir, recalled the horrors of the partition, where 17 million people were displaced, and many of his relatives were brutally killed. "The incident divided families, and there were a lot of Muslims in Jammu, but now you won't find many," he lamented.

The killings, estimated to range from 20,000 to 237,000, were part of a systematic attempt to bring about demographic changes in Jammu, reducing Muslims from 60% of the population to a minority. Untoo described it as a "state-sponsored genocide".

The conflict born in 1947 has led to three wars between India and Pakistan, claiming over 70,000 lives in the past three decades. Untoo emphasized that the violence of the 1947 massacre continues, with those forced to migrate to Pakistan never allowed to return.

As a human rights defender, Untoo has faced persecution himself, including arrest and imprisonment under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act. Despite this, he remains resolute in his pursuit of justice and truth.

