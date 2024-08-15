Open Menu

Kashmiri Journalists Mark India's Independence Day As Black Day By Holding Protest Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Kashmiri journalists mark India's Independence Day as Black Day by holding protest rally

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Aug, 2024) Local fraternity, affiliated with national and regional print and electronic media here on Thursday observed India's Independence Day as black day to express Kashmiris' full dissociation and hatred against New Delhi for keeping bulk of their motherland illegally at gun point for last 77 years.

They urged the international community to ensure its due role for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir conflict under the spirit of international norms and commitments.

Journalists, besides civil society representatives from all walks of life participated in the protest rally organized under the auspices of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur.

The participants carried black flags and chanted slogans in favour of freedom movement and against human rights' violation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While strongly condemning India's usurpation and the inhumane atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir, the speakers including Kashmir Press Club President said that Kashmiris would continue to observe India's Independence Day as a black day until IIOJK was freed from Indian forced and unlawful rule.

The rally later dispersed peacefully.

APP/ ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Civil Society Jammu New Delhi Independence Mirpur Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

12 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

12 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

12 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

12 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

12 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

12 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

13 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

13 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

13 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan