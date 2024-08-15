(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Aug, 2024) Local fraternity, affiliated with national and regional print and electronic media here on Thursday observed India's Independence Day as black day to express Kashmiris' full dissociation and hatred against New Delhi for keeping bulk of their motherland illegally at gun point for last 77 years.

They urged the international community to ensure its due role for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir conflict under the spirit of international norms and commitments.

Journalists, besides civil society representatives from all walks of life participated in the protest rally organized under the auspices of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur.

The participants carried black flags and chanted slogans in favour of freedom movement and against human rights' violation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While strongly condemning India's usurpation and the inhumane atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir, the speakers including Kashmir Press Club President said that Kashmiris would continue to observe India's Independence Day as a black day until IIOJK was freed from Indian forced and unlawful rule.

The rally later dispersed peacefully.

