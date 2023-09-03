Open Menu

Kashmiri Journalists Witnessing Systemic Intimidation By Indian Authorities In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Indian police have threatened to initiate legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for exposing the Modi regime's crackdown on journalists in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service (KMS), "Today, BBC has published an article titled 'Any story could be your last' which spoke of intimidation journalists face in IIOJK." It said, "Kashmiri journalists are witnessing systemic intimidation and harassment by the Indian authorities in IIOJK." "Victimization of Kashmiri journalists has increased manifold since 5th August 2019 when the Modi regime repealed Kashmir's special status and imposed a military siege in the territory," it deplored.

The report said, "Press freedom is under serious threat from occupation authorities in IIOJK as raids, summons, harassment, arrests and physical abuse of journalists is a daily routine in the occupied territory.

" "The Modi regime is forcing Kashmiri journalists into silence by resorting to strong-arm tactics against them," it added.

The report said, "All stakeholders of freedom of the press must raise their voices against the onslaught on journalists in IIOJK as intimidation, harassment, and assaults are meant to prevent them from carrying out their responsibilities in the territory." It lamented that India was muzzling the free press in Kashmir to hide ground realities from the world, adding assault on journalists in IIOJK was a wake-up call for global media organizations.

"The Modi regime cannot hide its crimes by stifling media in IIOJK and the Kashmiri journalists will leave no stone unturned for their democratic and constitutional rights," the report added.

