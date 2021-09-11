RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A condolence reference was held at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in memory of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani for paying homage to his lifelong struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination here on Saturday.

Addressing the condolence reference, Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the government and people of Pakistan have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani who was detained for a long time in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The nation pays tribute to his lifelong struggle for justice and freedom. He said that despite constant persecution and great difficulties,Gilani's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause was unparalleled.

The condolence reference was held under the chairmanship of Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Chairman, Anjuman-e-Alami Tehreek-e-Panjtan-e-Pak. He in his presidential address said that Syed Ali Shah was a straightforward, truthful and steadfast man who never compromised on principles and would always be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and Pakistan.

Member Kashmir Legislative Assembly Javed Butt, Qari Farooq Ahmed, Sheikh Matin Ahmed, Sheikh Waheed, Iram Gul, Fatima Awan, Naeem Akram Qureshi and others also addressed the condolence reference and highlighted the life and struggle of Syed Ali Gilani.