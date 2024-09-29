MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Eng. Afzal Ziai, Central President of the Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM), strongly denounced Israel's airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his daughter, labeling it a "cowardly act" and "grave tragedy" for the Muslim world.

While talking to media here Sunday night that the cowardly act by the Zionist regime highlights its ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.

Ziai emphasized that Nasrallah's martyrdom highlights Israel's relentless aggression against Palestine and its supporters.

Hezbollah's resistance has inspired countless others in their pursuit of liberation, standing in solidarity with Gaza's people.

"The blood of martyrs like Nasrallah strengthens the resolve of those fighting against oppression," Ziai said, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.

Nasrallah's legacy will continue to inspire freedom fighters worldwide, Ziai added, vowing that his sacrifice will deepen determination for justice.

