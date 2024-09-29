Open Menu

Kashmiri Leader Condemns Israeli Terrorism After Hezbollah Chief's Assassination

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Kashmiri leader condemns Israeli terrorism after Hezbollah Chief's assassination

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Eng. Afzal Ziai, Central President of the Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM), strongly denounced Israel's airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his daughter, labeling it a "cowardly act" and "grave tragedy" for the Muslim world.

While talking to media here Sunday night that the cowardly act by the Zionist regime highlights its ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.

Ziai emphasized that Nasrallah's martyrdom highlights Israel's relentless aggression against Palestine and its supporters.

Hezbollah's resistance has inspired countless others in their pursuit of liberation, standing in solidarity with Gaza's people.

"The blood of martyrs like Nasrallah strengthens the resolve of those fighting against oppression," Ziai said, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.

Nasrallah's legacy will continue to inspire freedom fighters worldwide, Ziai added, vowing that his sacrifice will deepen determination for justice.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Israel Palestine Gaza Sunday Muslim Media Blood

Recent Stories

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

1 day ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

1 day ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

1 day ago
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

1 day ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan