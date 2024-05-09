Prominent Kashmiri leader and freedom fighter, Altaf Hussain Wani has hailed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prominent Kashmiri leader and freedom fighter, Altaf Hussain Wani has hailed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

In a statement released on Thursday, Altaf Hussain Wani, Senior Vice Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Front and Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), expressed his deep appreciation for the OIC's firm stance on the Kashmir issue during its recent summit in Banjul, Gambia.

"We are truly grateful for the OIC's unwavering support for our just cause," Wani asserted. He highlighted the growing global awareness and concern regarding the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Wani extended his gratitude to Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, for his powerful statement at the summit, calling for an immediate end to human rights violations, the release of Kashmiri prisoners, and a resolution of the conflict based on UN Security Council resolutions.

The KIIR chief welcomed the Banjul Declaration, which emphasizes the need to implement international resolutions on the Kashmir issue to achieve a lasting solution.

He urged the international community to take concrete steps towards resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes, which have tragically claimed countless lives.

APP/ahr/378