Open Menu

Kashmiri Leader Hails OIC's Unwavering Support For Kashmir Cause

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Kashmiri leader hails OIC's unwavering support for Kashmir cause

Prominent Kashmiri leader and freedom fighter, Altaf Hussain Wani has hailed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prominent Kashmiri leader and freedom fighter, Altaf Hussain Wani has hailed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

In a statement released on Thursday, Altaf Hussain Wani, Senior Vice Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Front and Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), expressed his deep appreciation for the OIC's firm stance on the Kashmir issue during its recent summit in Banjul, Gambia.

"We are truly grateful for the OIC's unwavering support for our just cause," Wani asserted. He highlighted the growing global awareness and concern regarding the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Wani extended his gratitude to Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, for his powerful statement at the summit, calling for an immediate end to human rights violations, the release of Kashmiri prisoners, and a resolution of the conflict based on UN Security Council resolutions.

The KIIR chief welcomed the Banjul Declaration, which emphasizes the need to implement international resolutions on the Kashmir issue to achieve a lasting solution.

He urged the international community to take concrete steps towards resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes, which have tragically claimed countless lives.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Altaf Hussain United Nations Palestine Ishaq Dar Jammu Banjul Gambia OIC

Recent Stories

2600 uplift projects near completion across South ..

2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab

15 seconds ago
 Project Director SFERP for early completion of roa ..

Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..

7 minutes ago
 Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival b ..

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

8 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

8 minutes ago
 London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hop ..

London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

8 minutes ago
 Entire road work completed before forthcoming mons ..

Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro

8 minutes ago
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in ..

Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final

8 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

12 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

12 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

12 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil

11 minutes ago
 Technological advancements essential for driving c ..

Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan