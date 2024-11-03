Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ahmad Shah passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Renowned Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has passed away in Islamabad.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah was the son of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Yusuf Shah and uncle of All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

His funeral prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid, Sector A, Bahria Enclave in Islamabad after Zuhr prayers today and he will be laid to rest in Bahria Enclave Cemetery, Sector H, Islamabad.

The deceased always advocated for a peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The Kashmiri community, living in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, expressed deep sorrow and regret over his death and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.