Kashmiri Leader Urges Global Action Against Custodial Torture, Killings In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Kashmiri leaders Sunday in a united front have strongly denounced the severe human rights abuses inflicted upon civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) including torture, killings and arbitrary detentions, particularly in custody and urged the international community to take a firm stance against these atrocities.
Talking to ptv news channel, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir emphasized the need for the international community to take immediate action against these heinous
crimes.
He urged the world to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations and war crimes in the occupied territory.
He also strongly condemned the recent killing of tribal youth Makhan Din, adding, 25-year-old Makhan Din from Kathua district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) died by suicide after facing brutal custodial torture at the hands of IIOJK police.
This incident highlights the ongoing human rights abuses in IIOJK, where civilians are subjected to torture, killings, and arbitrary detentions.
Sheikh Abdul Mateen has revealed a shocking statistic, stating that since 1989, approximately 7,000 people have been killed in custody by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
"Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir, where people are being subjected to brutal electric shocks while in custody. This inhumane treatment is a stark reminder of the gross human rights abuses being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir," Abdul Hameed Lone, Senior Kashmiri Leader added.
The situation in Kashmir has been marked by widespread human rights abuses, including torture, killings, and arbitrary detentions. The international community must take notice of these atrocities and hold those responsible accountable, Hameed Lone added.
"India's atrocities in Kashmir have been exposed, and organizations like Amnesty International and other human rights groups are well aware of the situation.
We demand speedy justice for the victims and their families, and an end to the impunity enjoyed by the Indian occupation forces." - Abdul Hameed Lone, Senior Kashmiri Leader added.
We strongly condemn India's draconian laws and the brutal torture inflicted by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris. These black laws and inhumane tactics are a blatant violation of human rights and international law, and we demand that the international community should take immediate action to hold India accountable," both Kashmiri leaders highlighted.
Recent Stories
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiri leader urges global action against custodial torture, killings in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
International Wheelchair Day: special ceremony held at PCP to highlight global day's significance6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Conduct Flag March to Maintain Peace During Ramzan6 minutes ago
-
Retired Municipal Employees Receive Encashment and Gratuity Checks6 minutes ago
-
Wingar: A beautiful tradition of assistance, community spirit on decline in rural south Punjab16 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects over 90 marriage halls, imposes fine of Rs 1.352 million16 minutes ago
-
AIOU's exams to begin today (Monday) across the country26 minutes ago
-
Shopping frenzy hits sasta bazaars, weekly markets this Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
Malakand University lecturer dismissed over harassment charges36 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn against deep-fried foods during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
From chaos to convenience:Online cabs transform Capital transportation1 hour ago
-
Nationwide heavy rainfall alert issued, citizens advised precautions1 hour ago