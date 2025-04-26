Open Menu

Kashmiri Leaders Appreciate Pakistan's Measured Response To Indian Propaganda After Pahalgam Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Kashmiri leaders Saturday strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, dismissing India's claims and appreciating Pakistan's diplomatic approach, while urging the global community to promote peace and stability.

Talking to ptv news, the APHC leaders appreciated Pakistan's mature response to the incident, highlighting its restraint and commitment to peace despite escalating tensions with India.

They commended Pakistan's government for maintaining a calm and measured approach, which they believe helps reduce the risk of further conflict.

Abdul Hameed Lone, a senior Kashmiri leader, praised Pakistan's mature response, saying it reflects the country's commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Lone described the Pahalgam attack as part of India's biggest conspiracy to tarnish Pakistan's image and deflect attention from its own human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Abdul Hameed Lone also questioned the effectiveness of India's security forces, saying it's implausible that such an incident could occur if they were truly strong and alert.

He emphasized that the Kashmiri people unanimously condemn the attack and stand in solidarity with Pakistan.

Abdul Hameed Lone further exposed India's false narrative, highlighting the contradictions in their claims.

He pointed out that India's assertions of having a strong grip on Kashmir are consistently belied by incidents like the Pahalgam attack.

Lone emphasized that such attacks underscore the failures of India's security apparatus and its inability to ensure safety and security in the region.

Leader also emphasized that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, reiterating the country's unwavering commitment to defending its territorial integrity and national interests.

Muhammad Rafiq Dar, another senior APHC leader, appreciated Pakistan's measured and mature response to Indian propaganda.

He highlighted Pakistan's restraint and diplomatic finesse in the face of escalating tensions, showcasing its commitment to peaceful resolution.

Dar praised Pakistan's government for handling the situation with dignity and maturity, demonstrating statesmanship and strategic thinking.

Muhammad Rafiq Dar also criticized the Indian media for propagating fake videos and misinformation to distort public opinion and fuel anti-Pakistan sentiment.

He appealed to the international community to acknowledge India's deceitful narrative and support a just resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

