Open Menu

Kashmiri Leaders Express Commitment To Intensify Freedom Struggle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle

Kashmiri leaders on Monday expressed their commitments to intensify the struggle for the freedom from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to get right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Kashmiri leaders on Monday expressed their commitments to intensify the struggle for the freedom from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to get right to self-determination.

Addressing a reception ceremony held here in honor of Chairman World Forum for Peace and Justice and a Kashmiri leader based in the United States Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Kashmiri leaders including Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Pir Ali Raza Bukhari, Hurriyat Councilor Mahmood Ahmed Sagar and President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Raja Faheem Kayani said that despite the illegal Indian actions of August 5, 2019, there has been no change in the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level, said a press release issued here.

They expressed deep concern over the implementation of black laws, serious gruesome violations of human rights, arrests of citizens, journalists, human rights workers and political leaders in IIOJK.

They said that for the establishment of sustainable peace in South Asia, the issue of Kashmir should be resolved through resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and as per wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Kashmiri leaders said that for a just and sustainable solution to the Kashmir conflict, it is imperative to provide an opportunity to the Kashmiri people to freely exercise their right to self-determination.

“Pakistan has always conveyed the voice of Kashmiris to the whole world at the diplomatic level,” they concluded.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Sagar Jammu United Kingdom United States August 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements fo ..

ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observat ..

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation

10 minutes ago
 Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to ..

Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism

10 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

13 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, fo ..

DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers

13 minutes ago
 Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic ..

Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..

13 minutes ago
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

13 minutes ago
 11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

13 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Laho ..

Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport

17 minutes ago
 Man City win historic fourth straight Premier Leag ..

Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title

17 minutes ago
 Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

17 minutes ago
 World Water Forum opens in Bali

World Water Forum opens in Bali

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan