Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Kashmiri leaders on Monday expressed their commitments to intensify the struggle for the freedom from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to get right to self-determination.

Addressing a reception ceremony held here in honor of Chairman World Forum for Peace and Justice and a Kashmiri leader based in the United States Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Kashmiri leaders including Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Pir Ali Raza Bukhari, Hurriyat Councilor Mahmood Ahmed Sagar and President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Raja Faheem Kayani said that despite the illegal Indian actions of August 5, 2019, there has been no change in the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level, said a press release issued here.

They expressed deep concern over the implementation of black laws, serious gruesome violations of human rights, arrests of citizens, journalists, human rights workers and political leaders in IIOJK.

They said that for the establishment of sustainable peace in South Asia, the issue of Kashmir should be resolved through resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and as per wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Kashmiri leaders said that for a just and sustainable solution to the Kashmir conflict, it is imperative to provide an opportunity to the Kashmiri people to freely exercise their right to self-determination.

“Pakistan has always conveyed the voice of Kashmiris to the whole world at the diplomatic level,” they concluded.