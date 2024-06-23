Kashmiri leaders, rights activists concerned over plight of women, children in IIOJK, Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The speakers at a seminar on the occasion of the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council demanded the forum for action amid expressing concerns over the plight of women and children in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

In a news release here received, an important seminar was held in Geneva on the occasion of the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in which Ghazala Habib, the chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International US, specially in the seminar organised under the title of women and children affected by the conflict in Kashkar region, where Kashmiri leader Altaf Hussain Wani and others also participated.

The speakers said that the lives of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people have been decimated, whereas the resolutions of the international organisations to protect rights have become meaningless as women and children were becoming the most victims of oppression.

The speakers demanded the International Human Rights Council to take steps to release Kashmiri women in Indian jails, Kashmiri leaders Asia Andrabi, Naida Nasreen and Fahmida Sufi were not receiving medical treatment despite their illness.

"Due to the state terrorism of the occupying Indian army, Kashmiri children are deprived of education, their childhood has been taken away. The international community should play a role in the rights of Kashmiri children," the speakers said.