- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiri leaders, rights activists concerned over plight of women, children in IIOJK, Palestine
Kashmiri Leaders, Rights Activists Concerned Over Plight Of Women, Children In IIOJK, Palestine
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The speakers at a seminar on the occasion of the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council demanded the forum for action amid expressing concerns over the plight of women and children in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.
In a news release here received, an important seminar was held in Geneva on the occasion of the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in which Ghazala Habib, the chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International US, specially in the seminar organised under the title of women and children affected by the conflict in Kashkar region, where Kashmiri leader Altaf Hussain Wani and others also participated.
The speakers said that the lives of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people have been decimated, whereas the resolutions of the international organisations to protect rights have become meaningless as women and children were becoming the most victims of oppression.
The speakers demanded the International Human Rights Council to take steps to release Kashmiri women in Indian jails, Kashmiri leaders Asia Andrabi, Naida Nasreen and Fahmida Sufi were not receiving medical treatment despite their illness.
"Due to the state terrorism of the occupying Indian army, Kashmiri children are deprived of education, their childhood has been taken away. The international community should play a role in the rights of Kashmiri children," the speakers said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECI introduces Pakistan's beauty to Iran, other countries in photographic exhibition8 seconds ago
-
Rescuer saves life of boy12 seconds ago
-
Young boy drowns in drain15 seconds ago
-
Five held for aerial firing at wedding10 minutes ago
-
All departments must make efforts to prevent accidents: DC10 minutes ago
-
Shezra Mansab urges all political parties to solve core issues20 minutes ago
-
Mashhood calls on Shehbaz20 minutes ago
-
KP Minister assures solution of all basic problems of people in Kohat30 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif30 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found at 8,064 sites in RWP40 minutes ago
-
PM's recent visit to China highly significant in Pak-China friendly relationship: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Food Authority discards 3000 litres of adulterated milk in DIKhan1 hour ago