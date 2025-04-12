- Home
Kashmiri Leaders Slam Amit Shah's Visit To IIOJK, Term Staged Attempt To Undermine Struggle
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Kashmiri leaders on Saturday slammed Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJK), calling it a staged attempt to undermine the Kashmiri people's genuine struggle and asserted that Kashmiris reject this move, seeing it as an effort to discredit their fight for rights.
Mushaq Wani, a Kashmiri leader and analyst in an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel criticized Amit Shah's visit to Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, accusing him of attempting to erase the true identity of Muslim Kashmiris and presenting misleading narratives to the world to create a false impression of normalcy in the region.
According to Wani, Shah's efforts are seen as a way to undermine the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their rights.
He said that Shah's visit aims to distort the truth about Kashmir's situation and manipulate global opinion, which Kashmiris see as an affront to their legitimate aspirations.
Kashmiris have indeed expressed strong dissent towards Amit Shah, viewing his actions as an attempt to undermine their struggle for rights and freedoms, he mentioned.
Zahid Ashraf, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has also strongly condemned the Indian government's actions in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He stated that the presence of approximately 1 million Indian forces in the valley is a deliberate attempt to erase the Kashmiri identity, suppress their voices and exploit their resources.
According to Ashraf, these forces are responsible for widespread human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture.
Ashraf further alleged that the Indian authorities are systematically snatching properties from Kashmiris, imprisoning senior leaders and restricting their fundamental rights.
He emphasized that the Kashmiri people are determined to continue their struggle for self-determination, despite the Indian government's efforts to silence them.
Ashraf urged the international community to take cognizance of the situation and intervene to protect the rights of the Kashmiri people.
