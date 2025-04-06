Open Menu

Kashmiri Leaders Slam India's Suppression Of Kashmiri Identity, Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Imtiaz Wani and Kashmiri leader Abdul Hameed Lone expressed serious concerns over the Indian government's tactics to suppress APHC leaders and manipulate public opinion through false narratives and forceful property seizure.

Talking to ptv, APHC leader Imtiaz Wani accused the Indian government of harassing its leaders, forcing them to sign false narratives and manipulating public opinion. The Indian forces are allegedly forcing APHC leaders to sign false statements and narratives to discredit the APHC and the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

According to Wani, the Indian government is aggressively grabbing Kashmiri properties and fabricating false narratives to manipulate public perception.

Indian forces have been accused of human rights atrocities in Kashmir, with allegations of torture, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, he mentioned.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned these actions, stating that India's "reign of terror" has left Kashmir reeling under unprecedented human rights abuses, political repression and unspeakable suffering.

Demographic Changes: India's actions aim to alter Kashmir's demographic makeup, suppressing Kashmiri language and culture, and settling non-Kashmiris in the region, he mentioned.

He further said the region's economy has been crippled, with widespread job losses, business closures and a devastating blow to the tourism industry.

Abdul Hameed Lone, a prominent Kashmiri leader also urged the global community to acknowledge the imprisonment and torture of Hurriyat leaders by Indian authorities.

Kashmiri leaders have condemned India's actions, alleging suppression of Kashmiri identity and rights.

The controversy surrounds India's revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special semi-autonomous status, he said, adding, this move has led to increased repression, human rights abuses and erosion of Kashmiri identity.

These leaders are allegedly being subjected to constant threats, torture, and harassment to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in Kashmir, he added.

He has also alleged that these leaders are being tortured and harassed to deter them from advocating for Kashmiri rights and self-determination.

Lone believes that India's actions aim to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in Kashmir, which has been a longstanding issue in the region.

The Kashmiri leader emphasizes the need for the global community to pressure India to respect Kashmiri rights and grant them the freedom they have been seeking.

Kashmiri leaders Imtiaz Wani and Abdul Hameed Lone have reaffirmed that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) will strongly resist the Indian government's actions.

