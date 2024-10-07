Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The speakers at a one-day conference to pay tribute to the valiant Palestinians facing the Zionist invasion of Gaza demanded justice for the genocide of innocent Palestinians here on Monday.

On the occasion of the completion of one year of the Zionist aggression on Gaza, the Palestine-Kashmir conference was held under the auspices of Pakistan Awami Quwat Party presided over by party chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, while Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Abdul Rasheed Tarabi was the chief guest among the other speakers of the conference including Tehreek Jawanaan Pakistan Chairman Abdullah Hameed Gul, former Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister Farzana Yaqoob, Palestinian journalist Jalal Farah and Hurriyat leaders Abdul Hameed Loon, Zahid Safi, a news release said.

In their address, the speakers emphasized on the immediate resolution of the long-standing disputes of Kashmir and Palestine.

They paid tribute to the martyred Palestinians on the one year anniversary of the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

They said that Israel is continuing to massacre innocent Palestinians and even after a year, the world powers have kept a criminal silence on the massacre of innocent civilians in Palestine and Kashmir.

"The Zionist army is continuously targeting hospitals, mosques, schools and refugee camps in Gaza and so far around 42,000 Palestinians have been injured and more than 97,000 have been martyred," the Kashmiri leaders said.

The speakers demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. On this occasion, the speakers also strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and said that the situation of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine are similar to a large extent. The foreign army is occupying both the occupied areas and mass killing of innocent citizens is going on there.

They said that the Kashmiri and Palestinian people are continuing their peaceful struggle for freedom from the usurping foreign rule and are making unprecedented sacrifices to achieve this goal. At the end of the conference, prayers were also offered for the high status of Kashmiri and Palestinian martyrs.