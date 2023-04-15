Kashmiri leadership announces 'justice for Tanveer Ilyas movement'

MUZZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJPK) leadership on Saturday rejected the unconstitutional decision against former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister and announced that justice movement for Leader of AJK Sardar Tanveer Illyas would be started after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The TJPK held a strong protest in Khai Galla against the decision of the disqualification of former prime minister of AJK and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas that was ruled without fulfilling the legal requirements.

Hundreds of people participated in the protest under the leadership of Sardar Ikram, Sardar Asrar Babar, Sardar Jameel, Sardar Shaukat Advocate, Sardar Sajid and others.

Addressing the protest, the speakers said that the decision against Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been made in violation of the law, all the legal experts of Pakistan in their response to this decision termed the verdict as unconstitutional.

"The High Court and the Supreme Court are respectable institutions, but our question is to tell why you were so quick that you did not even give a fair trial right to Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in the contempt of court case?" they said.

The speakers questioned that if Sardar Tanveer Ilyas talked about public rights, is it a crime? The speakers further said that the era of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was the golden era in the history of AJK in which the liberated territory was linked to Gilgit-Baltistan, bus service was started, local elections were held, loan scheme for youth, dry port in Mirpur, important measures like tourism promotion, providing technical training to women were included.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas represented the common man while in power and was the first Prime Minister in the history of Azad Kashmir who strongly protested in front of the Federal government on the cut in AJK's construction and development budget by the federal government besides non-provision of funds.

They further said that Sardar Tanveer Ilyas fought for the restoration of the dignity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the cause of his nation during his rule for which the Kashmiri nation is proud of him.

The speakers added that Sardar Tanveer Ilyas played a key role in bringing the voice of the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership imprisoned in Indian jails to the whole world.

On the ongoing fake cases in Indian jails against Yasin Malik and other leaders, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas brought the case of Kashmiri Hurriyet leadership to the world.

The speakers said that after Eid-ul-Fitr, the entire Kashmiri nation will be on the streets and would demand the suspension of this unconstitutional decision.

The protestors said that after Eid-ul-Fitr, the would start Justice for Tanveer Ilyas campaign which would extend to the entire Azad Kashmir.

The protestors said, "We do not accept these rules of oppression, we do not accept these decisions of repression, the unconstitutional decision against Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is unacceptable, these rules of oppression are unacceptable." The courts of Azad Kashmir disappointed the people by giving a controversial decision as this was the first decision in history where Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was not even given the right to have a lawyer to present arguments in his favor.

The demand for a fair trial is the right of the people of Azad Kashmir, they will not accept a forced unconstitutional decision, the ended.