Kashmiri literature has resistance color; says PAL chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with Independence Day celebrations, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized a programme titled "Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Kashmiri Literature and Hindko Adab".

Speaking on the occasion, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said the literature written in Kashmir had the color of resistance.

He said the poetry and prose were written about the independence movement of Pakistan and then the independence of Kashmir resonates was heard.

He said no concrete work had been done on Kashmiri resistance literature so far adding that kashmir would become the slogan of Tehreek-e-Azadi Pakistan and Kashmir's accession.

He said all the literature that had been written in the context of Pakistan needed to be integrated.

He said translations of literature written in the Kashmiri language should also be published so that the color of resistance of Kashmiri people to the world could be seen on the literary level as well.

Prof Maqsood Javid said about independence, the literature of every language would be passed on to the new generation.

Thus manuscripts of different subjects in different periods which were in the libraries of Europe should be studied, those manuscripts needed to be saved after understanding.

Afari said Iqbal and Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir could not be separated under any circumstances.

He said Iqbal had given practical instructions to the Kashmir committee. Along with Iqbal, Faiz had also written revolutionary poetry on Kashmir. The Kashmiri nation had been oppressed by various colonies for centuries but they had resisted at every step, he said.

Iqbal not only instilled in the Kashmiri nation a sense of freedom and liberty but also influenced Kashmiri poets, he said.

He said Ghulam Nabi Khayal, Abdul Ahad and Ghani Kashmiri resistance poetry warmed the hearts of Kashmiris and awakened political awareness in them.

He said we must fight for the independence of Kashmiris nationally and internationally. This was the need of the hour, he added.

Dr Yahya Khalid said the Hindko language and literature had a valuable asset in terms of homeland and freedom.

He said Hindko poets and writers had played an important role in that regard and we needed more struggle for the development of Pakistan. Hindko love and struggle for the homeland were reflected in Hindko poetry and prose, he said.