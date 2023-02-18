UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri 'Martyrs Of London' Shaheed Basharat & Hanif To Be Remembered On Feb 20

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Kashmiri 'Martyrs of London' Shaheed Basharat & Hanif to be remembered on Feb 20

The 50th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London, Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan and the United Kingdom on February 20 (Monday) with full respect and honour and with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Feb, 2023 )the 50th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London, Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan and the United Kingdom on February 20 (Monday) with full respect and honour and with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Capacious programmes have been chalked out jointly by the AJK government, and social and human rights organizations to observe the anniversary at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur on Monday morning, head of Jammu & Kashmir Martyrs of London Memorial Society, K D Chaudhary, told APP here on Saturday.

Chaudhry said after chairing a meeting held in Dadayal with regard to the anniversary of the martyred heroes of the Kashmir freedom that notables, besides the general people from different walks of life, will visit the mausoleums of the Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaeed at Palak and Markazi Eid Gah graveyard, respectively.

Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion, Ghazi Dalawar had taken the staff of the Indian High Commission in London hostage on this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90,000 Pakistanis prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

"By observing the martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs of London on February 20 every year, Kashmiris reiterate their firm resolve that Pakistan was their ultimate destination and they will leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal in line with the international norms and commitments vis-�-vis the just and principled settlement of Kashmir issue according to their aspirations", he added.

K D Chaudhry said rich tributes would be paid to Basharat Shaheed, Hanif Shaheed, and Ghazi Dilawar for laying down the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the Kashmir cause coupled with the renewal of the determination to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs until the struggle for Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination becomes a success.

