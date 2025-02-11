Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged to intervene

Speakers at a conference in Brussels, hosted by the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Afzal Guru, marking the 41st martyrdom anniversary of the veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Speakers at a conference in Brussels, hosted by the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Afzal Guru, marking the 41st martyrdom anniversary of the veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader.

The conference emphasized that the sacrifices of these martyrs will never be forgotten and will continue to guide the Kashmiri nation in their liberation movement, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Tuesday.

The speakers, including KCEU's Chair Ali Raza Syed, President World Kashmir Diaspora Alliance Ch Khalid Joshi, and Human Rights Activist Ahsan Untoo, highlighted the vision of the martyrs for a liberated, independent, and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. They pledged to continue striving to fulfill the martyrs' dreams and uphold their legacy for a stronger independence movement.

On this occasion, Ali Raza Syed announced plans to approach the International Court of Justice to retrieve the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru from India, which has refused to hand over their remains to their heirs. The Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU also demanded the release of senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, eminent human rights activist Khurram Parvez, and other Kashmiri prisoners detained in Indian jails.

The conference called upon the international community, including the United Nations, the European Union, and international human rights organizations, to play their role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

