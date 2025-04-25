Kashmiri migrants organize protest against Pehlgam incident.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A massive protest demonstration was organized by the Pasban Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmir displaced people organization, here on Friday against Pehlgam killings which they termed as India:s falseflag operation to malign Kashmiri Muslims aimed to crush their legitimate movement for freedom.

Hundreds of protesters waved black flags and protested against the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kashmiri protesters held banners on which condemnatory sentences about the heinous crimes against humanity committed by the Indian government in Kashmir were written.

Protestors carried placards on which the demands of independence from India, right to self-determination and the implementation of UNSC resolutions were stated.

Kashmiri protesters burned the sculptures of Narendra Modi, Ajit Doval, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah for creating a war atmosphere in South Asia and increasing atrocities and barbarity in Kashmir.

The anti-India protest was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Usman Ali Hashim, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Pasban Hurriyat Women's Wing Head Mehnaz Qureshi, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that the Indian government is trying to cover up its war crimes in Kashmir through the Pahalgam incident.

He opined that the United Nations should appoint a commission to independently investigate the Pahalgam incident and other tragedies in Kashmir.

"The Kashmiri people have no grudges with any religion, they are only resisting against the Indian forces to achieve freedom", he added.

Ghazali termed the Pahalgam incident to weaken the effective protest of Indian Muslims against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Shaukat Javed Mir said that Indian government is trying to oppress Kashmiri Muslims through the Pahalgam incident.

He cautioned that Indian action against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir can disrupt the peace of the region.

Usman Ali Hashim said that the international community should conduct an independent investigation into the Chattisgarh, Pathri Bal and Pahalgam incidents.

"Kashmiri people will continue their struggle against India until they achieve freedom", he added.

Mehnaz Qureshi said that India cannot end the freedom movement in Kashmir through conspiracies, coercion and tyranny.

She maintained that creating a war situation in South Asia is clear proof that Indian rulers are terrorists.

Liaqat Ali Rana said that Kashmiri people stand side by side with the Pakistani forces to defend their homeland.

Muhammad Aslam Inqalabi said that India will have to account for each and every crime she committed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Javed Ahmed Mughal said that any aggression against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will be met with a befitting reply.

They demanded the UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and make India accountable for its heinous war crimes in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.