Kashmiri Musical Night attracts audience with national, folk songs in Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Kashmiri Musical Night with unique tradional touch enthralled the audience with national and local folk songs in ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Sunday. A song titled "Mere Wattan Teri Jannat Mein Ayen Gein", was presented with the artists wearing traditional clothes from across the country. Folk dancers presented dances including Kud Dance,Dumhal dance,Bhand pather,Bacha Nagma and Bhand Jashan which entertained the onlookers with their distinctive attire and unique dance moves. Melodious instrumental performance by local musicians who played the famous Kashmiri songs which was followed by Sultan Khan playing two tunes on his Alghoza and flute.

Eminent Kashmiri singers presented a number of folk songs and local dances during the ceremony. The stage was beautifully decorated with posters of scenery from Kashmir, its buildings and handicrafts.

The Kashmiri folk singers who took part in the event include Bakhtawar, Rehmant Bano, Nadir Ali, Dalwar Abbas, Bushra Sadiq, Wajid Malik, Akbar Khan and Shakil Mir. Being a weekend, a large number of people flocked to the meal to view cultures from different parts of the country.

395