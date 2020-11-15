UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Musical Night Attracts Audience With National, Folk Songs In Lok Mela

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Kashmiri Musical Night attracts audience with national, folk songs in Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Kashmiri Musical Night with unique tradional touch enthralled the audience with national and local folk songs  in ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Sunday.     A song titled "Mere Wattan Teri Jannat Mein Ayen Gein",  was presented with the artists wearing traditional clothes from across the country.                        Folk dancers presented  dances including Kud Dance,Dumhal dance,Bhand pather,Bacha Nagma and Bhand Jashan which entertained the onlookers  with their distinctive attire and unique dance moves.         Melodious instrumental performance by local musicians who played the famous Kashmiri songs  which was followed by Sultan Khan playing two tunes on his Alghoza and flute.

   Eminent Kashmiri singers presented a number of folk songs and local dances during the ceremony. The stage was beautifully decorated with posters of scenery from Kashmir, its buildings and handicrafts.

The Kashmiri folk singers who took part in the event include Bakhtawar, Rehmant Bano, Nadir Ali, Dalwar Abbas, Bushra Sadiq, Wajid Malik, Akbar Khan and Shakil Mir.                                  Being a weekend, a large number of people flocked to the meal to view cultures from different parts of the country.

395

Related Topics

Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

16 minutes ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

1 hour ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.